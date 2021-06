A stolen car has been located, after someone flipped it onto its top.

According to Police Captain Paul Forrester, a newspaper carrier contacted authorities after discovering a wrecked car in the 100 block of River Place on Saturday around 5:30am. Investigators say the 2000 Nissan Altima had been stolen on Thursday from the 2000 block of Quincy.

The owner values the vehicle at $1,020. The investigation is ongoing.