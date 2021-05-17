Stolen Car Found on Fire

A vehicle reported stolen in Salina was discovered abandoned, on fire, in rural Saline County.

According to Salina Police, sometime on Friday between 6AM and 8AM a 1992 Ford Mustang was stolen from behind his a home in the 100 Block of South Columbia, parked in front of a garage that had alley access. The Mustang was a Fox body, painted primer black. There were approximately $1000 worth of clothes and an LG Cell phone in the vehicle as well.

The victim reported two acquaintances had spent the night at the house and the keys were on the coffee table.

A approximately 10:20 Friday night sheriff deputies were sent to the area of Kipp Rd, and E. Cloud for a vehicle on fire. Upon arrival, they discovered the 1992 Ford Mustang burned up.

A witness reported giving two subjects a ride to Salina prior to the vehicle reported to be on fire.

The vehicle was a total loss and was towed from the scene. Total loss is estimated at $2950.