Stolen Car Found Crashed

Police are investigating after a stolen vehicle was crashed and abandoned.

Police say officers were sent to the 2700 block of Centennial for a single vehicle accident. A 1997 Oldsmobile Bravada was headed north, left the road, and struck a power pole snapping the pole in half. The airbags deployed and the windows were shattered from the impact.

The owner of the vehicle was contacted. He advised he had left it in front of his residence in the 1400 block of Kingston with the keys in the vehicle.

The vehicle is valued at $3,000.