Stolen Car Found

A stolen vehicle is recovered undamaged by Salina Police on Thursday.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that investigators are reviewing surveillance video from the Sunset Plaza area after a 2006 Lincoln Zephyr was stolen from the parking lot at Dillons on West Crawford.

The 39-year-old owner told police she left the keys in the vehicle and when she came out of the store, the car was gone.

The 4-door was discovered abandoned behind a house in the 700 block of State Street. There are no suspects at this time.