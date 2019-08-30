Stolen Car, Candy and Drugs

Salina Police recovered a stolen vehicle on the early morning hours of Thursday.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers received a call from 30-year-old victim from Salina on Wednesday night, in reference to his car being stolen.

Forrester says that the man had been letting an acquaintance he knew as “T.J.” stay with him at his residence in the 700 block of Fairdale Rd. this week.

On Wednesday, the victim noticed that his 2006 Chrysler 300 had gone missing. When he probed the acquaintance about the car’s whereabouts, the subject sent numerous text messages that he had the car.

After the vehicle was reported stolen, police found it parked at the gas pump of Kwik Shop, 657 Fairdale Rd., at 2:50 a.m. Thursday. A passenger was occupying the vehicle, but no driver. The passenger told officers who was driving the vehicle, when the driver stepped out of the store.

Officers found the subject in possession of stolen candy from inside the store. After searching the vehicle, they also found methamphetamine, marijuana and numerous drug paraphernalia.

Police arrested 21-year-old Timothy Collins, Salina, and have charged him with felony theft, misdemeanor theft, possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

The stolen vehicle–which is valued at $2,000–has been returned to the victim undamaged.