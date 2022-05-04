Stolen Camper

A camper that was loaded and ready to go for a trip was stolen over the course of Monday night.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the 2015 Jayco Jay Sport pop-up camper was taken from the 500 block of S. 11th Street between 11 p.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The 65-year-old Salina man who owns the camper told police that the camper was packed with travel gear and parked in the driveway. The man went to bed on Monday and woke up on Tuesday to find it missing.

The camper is tan in color, 16 feet by 7 feet and has Kansas tags reading 309 PPY. It is valued at $12,200.

There are no suspects at this time.