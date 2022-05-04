Salina, KS

Now: 52 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 56 ° | Lo: 41 °

Stolen Camper

KSAL StaffMay 4, 2022

A camper that was loaded and ready to go for a trip was stolen over the course of Monday night.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the 2015 Jayco Jay Sport pop-up camper was taken from the 500 block of S. 11th Street between 11 p.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The 65-year-old Salina man who owns the camper told police that the camper was packed with travel gear and parked in the driveway. The man went to bed on Monday and woke up on Tuesday to find it missing.

The camper is tan in color, 16 feet by 7 feet and has Kansas tags reading 309 PPY. It is valued at $12,200.

There are no suspects at this time.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Stolen Camper

A camper that was loaded and ready to go for a trip was stolen over the course of Monday night. S...

May 4, 2022 Comments

KSU Salina Flight Team at National ...

Top News

May 4, 2022

Missing Man in Suspected Drowning I...

Top News

May 4, 2022

S.T.A.R. Students Recognized

Kansas News

May 3, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Stolen Camper
May 4, 2022Comments
S.T.A.R. Students Recogni...
May 3, 2022Comments
Toys: Then and Now
May 3, 2022Comments
KWU Music to Present Fina...
May 3, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra