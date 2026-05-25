COLLEGE – MIAA Spring Week 20 Recap

The 2026 spring postseason continues in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association as the MIAA has two teams, one softball and one baseball, competing in this week’s World Series.

The Central Missouri Mules won their Super Regional showdown 2-0 against Augustana while Missouri Southern came back after dropping the Super Regional opener against MIAA rival Central Oklahoma to sweep a doubleheader on Friday and advance to the NCAA II World Series softball tournament.

Here is a look at how each MIAA school did this past week in their baseball and softball campaigns:

ARKANSAS FORT SMITH

The Lion baseball team finished the season with a 4-38, 3-31 record.

CENTRAL MISSOURI

The Jennies softball team finished the season with a 33-18, 14-10 record. … The Mule baseball team won the opening game of its Super Regional with Augustana 6-1 on Thursday. The Mules wrapped up the Super Regional championship Friday night with an 11-0 victory to win the best-of-3 series 2-0.

CENTRAL OKLAHOMA

The Lady Bronco softball team won its Super Regional opener against Missouri Southern 8-4 on Thursday. The Lady Broncos got swept in a doubleheader on Friday, as they lost the opener 6-1, which forced a 2nd game to decide the Super Regional champion. The Lady Broncos lost that 2nd game 7-4 which ended their season. The Lady Broncos finished the season with a 43-18, 19-6 record. …The Bronco baseball team finished the season with a 23-27, 16-18 record.

EMPORIA STATE

The Lady Hornet softball team finished the season with a 31-17, 14-10 record. … The Hornet baseball team finished the season with a 33-16, 20-13 record.

FORT HAYS STATE

The Lady Tiger softball team finished the season with a 17-28, 5-19 record. … The Tiger baseball team finished the season with a 16-31, 11-22 record.

KANSAS NEWMAN

The Lady Jet softball team finished the season with a 11-41, 4-26 record. … The Jet baseball team finished the season with a 5-42, 3-31 record.

MISSOURI SOUTHERN

The Lady Lion softball team lost its Super Regional opener against Central Oklahoma 8-4 on Thursday. The Lady Lions swept a doubleheader on Friday to win the Super Regional. The Lady Lions won the opener 6-1, to force a 2nd game to decide the Super Regional champion, which the Lady Lions won 7-4 to win the title and advance to this week’s World Series. … The Lions finished the season with a 33-19, 26-10 record.

MISSOURI WESTERN

The Lady Griffon softball team finished the season with a 31-17, 11-13 record. … The Griffon baseball team finished the season with a 24-25, 16-17 record.

NEBRASKA KEARNEY

The Lady Loper softball team finished the season with a 16-31, 5-17 record.

NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA

The Lady Riverhawk softball team finished the season with a 29-23, 12-12 record. … The Riverhawk baseball team finished the season with a 14-32, 10-25 record.

NORTHWEST MISSOURI STATE

The Lady Bearcat softball team finished the season with a 26-20, 12-12 record. … The Bearcats finished the season with a 33-17, 10-25 record.

PITTSBURG STATE

The Lady Gorilla softball team finished the season with a 46-11, 17-7 record … The Gorillas finished the season with a 45-11, 23-10 record.

ROGERS STATE

The Lady Hillcats finished the season with a 33-18, 14-10 record. … The Hillcats finished the season with a 45-10, 27-9 record.

WASHBURN

The Lady Ichabod softball team finished the season with a 33-19, 17-7 record. … The Ichabod baseball team finished the season with a 22-27, 27-9 record.