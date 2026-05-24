Searchers Rally to Find Missing Woman

Multiple agencies worked together to find a 76-year-old woman who went missing Saturday night in Wabaunsee County.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the woman went missing at around 7:15 Saturday night from the 200 block of Grant St. in Alta Vista. She was walking her dog. The dog returned home wet and without the woman.

A Silver Alert was issued, and multiple agencies, including two K-9 teams along with four members and an ATV from the Saline County Sheriff’s Mounted Patrol and Rescue Squad, responded to help in a search for her.

By mid-morning Sunday the Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office reported she was found safe, in what was at times a frightening situation in a continuous 12 hour overnight search. She was ultimately located approximately 3–4 miles from her home and, thankfully, was found in good condition. She was transported to a local hospital for precautionary evaluation and care.

The agency especially wants to recognize the community of Alta Vista. When word spread that one of their own was missing, people came together immediately. Neighbors, volunteers, firefighters, deputies, dispatchers, medics, and search teams rallied through the night without hesitation. That kind of small town heart, grit, and compassion cannot be taught. It simply speaks to the character of the people who live here.

The agency also extends gratitude to all agencies and mutual aid partners who responded to assist in this search effort:

Sgt Williams

Deputy Massie

Deputy Platz

Deputy Balver

Dwight Rural Fire Department

Alma Fire

Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Julia and Jenn

Saline County Sheriff’s Mounted Patrol and Rescue Squad

Morris County EMS

Morris County Sheriff’s Office

Council Grove Police Department

Wabaunsee County Emergency Services

Geary County Rural Fire Department

Union Pacific Railroad

Kansas Highway Patrol Air Unit

Kansas Game Wardens

Search operations like this are difficult and complex. They require coordination, endurance, communication, and trust. Every agency and volunteer worked together seamlessly with professionalism and determination. Five Alta Vista volunteers remained at the station throughout the entire night alongside two K9 teams from the Saline County Mounted Patrol.

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Photo via Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office