Stolen Camper is Featured Crime

Salina Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a stolen camper and have made the case this week’s Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week.

Police say a 2015 Jayco Pop-up Camper Trailer, Kansas Tag 942HUT, was taken from the 100 block of S. 4th Street sometime between May 22nd and May 28th . The camper is valued at $12,000.

If you have any information concerning this event, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow the Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you are not required to give your name.