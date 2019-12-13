Salina, KS

Now: 48 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 56 ° | Lo: 25 °

Stolen Cadillac

KSAL StaffDecember 13, 2019

Salina Police are looking for a stolen SUV with Alabama plates.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that sometime between 12:30pm Wednesday and 6am Thursday, someone jumped into a 2002 Cadillac Escalade and drove away from the parking lot at the Iron Skillet located at 2301 N. 9th Street.

Police say the SUV’s owner works at the restaurant and had left it there overnight. The silver Cadillac has Alabama plate: 3BD 8004 and is valued at $8,000.

The owner told officers he may have left an extra key in the console. There are no suspects.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Stolen Cadillac

Salina Police are looking for a stolen SUV with Alabama plates. Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL...

December 13, 2019 Comments

Woman Dies In Salina Trailer Fire

Top News

December 13, 2019

Sunday Snow Anticipated

Kansas News

December 13, 2019

Drive Merry, Bright, and Sober This...

Kansas News

December 13, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Stolen Cadillac
December 13, 2019Comments
Sunday Snow Anticipated
December 13, 2019Comments
Drive Merry, Bright, and ...
December 13, 2019Comments
2 Seperate Kansas Hunting...
December 13, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH