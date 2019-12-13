Stolen Cadillac

Salina Police are looking for a stolen SUV with Alabama plates.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that sometime between 12:30pm Wednesday and 6am Thursday, someone jumped into a 2002 Cadillac Escalade and drove away from the parking lot at the Iron Skillet located at 2301 N. 9th Street.

Police say the SUV’s owner works at the restaurant and had left it there overnight. The silver Cadillac has Alabama plate: 3BD 8004 and is valued at $8,000.

The owner told officers he may have left an extra key in the console. There are no suspects.