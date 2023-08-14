Stolen BMW Recovered

Authorities recover a BMW and make two arrests in connection to a stolen vehicle case.

According to Sergeant Kyle Tonniges, video surveillance footage from the 7th Street Parking lot helped lead to the arrests of 37-year-old Kagney Deiswer of St. Joseph, Missouri and 32-year-old Powell Damien of Ellsworth.

The 2007 BMW was stolen from the lot behind Big Nose Kate’s Saloon on N. Santa Fe after the owner left her keys inside the tavern. The car was recovered at Kanapolis Lake.

Original Story:

Salina Police are looking for a stolen car and the thief who took it from a downtown parking lot.

According to Police Sergeant Kyle Tonniges, a 25-year-old female lost the keys to her 2007 BMW while she was at Big Nose Kate’s Saloon, 121 N. Santa Fe.

The woman told investigators she went home with a friend and when she returned to the lot around 9:40pm – the BMW was gone.

Police are reviewing nearby surveillance video. The gold colored sedan has Kansas tag: 362 RML.