Stolen Bike, No Suspects Identified

A $25,000 maroon and burgundy 2006 Yamaha SZ600, was stolen from the 700 block of N Santa Fe.

Police Captain James Feldman tells KSAL, the bike was being worked on by a 37-year old Salina male on the 22nd of June, when it was stolen two days later on the 24th of June.

The victim left the bike on the 22nd of June, and came back to report the Yamaha to be stolen at 4pm on the 24th of June.

Captain Feldman says, the Yamaha has a black spray-painted windscreen with no tag.

No suspects have yet to be identified.