Stocking Shelves With “Stocktoberfest”

The Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank is hoping a fun “Stocktoberfest” event will help them stock their shelves as they prepare for the busy upcoming holiday season. The organization is planning a “Stocktoberfest” event this Thursday, October 14th, at the BEL Tree Farm.

“Stocktoberfest” features a dinner catered by Hickory Hut, and drinks.

There will be a German band performing from 5:15 until 6:15. Brandon Smith will perform from 6:15 until 7:30.

“Stocktoberfest” also features a wine pull and silent auction. Auction items include:

Golf for 4 at Colbert Hills Golf Manhattan

2 night Stay at the YMCA of the Rockies in Estes Park

Catering Full Meal for 25 from Hickory Hut BBQ

KC Chiefs vs Denver Broncos Dec 5 th 2 Lower level seats and Parking Pass

2 Lower level seats and Parking Pass Round Of Golf for 8 at Great Life Golf & Fitness

Beer Tasting Party for 8 including 8 tasters, 4 appetizers and a $50 gift card to buy pizza at Old Chicago

Tickets to attend “Stocktoberfest” are $40. A limited number are still available.

For more details and to get tickets contact the Food Bank by calling 827-7111.