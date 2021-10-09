Salina, KS

Now: 71 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 96 ° | Lo: 69 °

Stocking Shelves With “Stocktoberfest”

Todd PittengerOctober 9, 2021

The Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank is hoping a fun “Stocktoberfest” event will help them stock their shelves as they prepare for the busy upcoming holiday season.  The organization is planning a “Stocktoberfest” event this Thursday, October 14th, at the BEL Tree Farm.

“Stocktoberfest” features a dinner catered by Hickory Hut, and drinks.

There will be a German band performing from 5:15 until 6:15. Brandon Smith will perform from 6:15 until 7:30.

“Stocktoberfest” also features a wine pull and silent auction. Auction items include:

  • Golf for 4 at Colbert Hills Golf Manhattan
  • 2 night Stay at the YMCA of the Rockies in Estes Park
  • Catering Full Meal for 25 from Hickory Hut BBQ
  • KC Chiefs vs Denver Broncos   Dec 5th   2 Lower level seats and Parking Pass
  • Round Of Golf for 8 at Great Life Golf & Fitness
  • Beer Tasting Party for 8  including 8 tasters, 4 appetizers and a $50 gift card to buy pizza at Old Chicago

Tickets to attend “Stocktoberfest” are $40. A limited number are still available.

For more details and to get tickets contact the Food Bank by calling 827-7111.

 

 

 

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

Stocking Shelves With “Stockt...

The Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank is hoping a fun "Stocktoberfest" event will help them stock their...

October 9, 2021 Comments

Combatting COVID: Vaccines Doing Th...

Top News

October 9, 2021

Inman Dominates Ell-Saline 60-0

Sports News

October 8, 2021

Hutch Rolls Over South Cougars

Sports News

October 8, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

1 New COVID Death, 46 New...
October 8, 2021Comments
Hit and Run in Salina
October 8, 2021Comments
Update: Stolen SUV Found,...
October 8, 2021Comments
“Salina on Tap̶...
October 7, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices