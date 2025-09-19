Still Time For September Library Activities

By Todd Pittenger September 19, 2025

Plenty of prizes are sill available as September events at the Salina Public Library start to wind down.

Library Bingo, a fun, month-long activity running September 1–30 in celebration of National Library Card Sign-Up Month. According to the library, nearly 300 bingo cards have been handed out, but only a few of you have turned in prize tickets so far. That means your chances of winning are wide open.

Here’s how to play:

  1. Pick Up a Card – Grab a Bingo card at the Checkout Desk or Information Desk. Cards are available in English and Spanish.

  2. Play to Win – Complete any 5 activities in a straight line (row, column, or diagonal) for a Bingo.

  3. Claim Your Prize Ticket – Bring your completed Bingo card to the Information Desk to be verified.

  4. Go for Blackout! – Finish all 25 activities to earn a $5 gift card, library swag, and a prize ticket.

Bingo activities include checking out a book, attending a program, or exploring digital resources. Prize winners will be announced on October 1, with participants entering to win one of 10 book-themed prizes.

