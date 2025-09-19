Still Time For September Library Activities

Plenty of prizes are sill available as September events at the Salina Public Library start to wind down.

Library Bingo, a fun, month-long activity running September 1–30 in celebration of National Library Card Sign-Up Month. According to the library, nearly 300 bingo cards have been handed out, but only a few of you have turned in prize tickets so far. That means your chances of winning are wide open.

Here’s how to play:

Pick Up a Card – Grab a Bingo card at the Checkout Desk or Information Desk. Cards are available in English and Spanish. Play to Win – Complete any 5 activities in a straight line (row, column, or diagonal) for a Bingo. Claim Your Prize Ticket – Bring your completed Bingo card to the Information Desk to be verified. Go for Blackout! – Finish all 25 activities to earn a $5 gift card, library swag, and a prize ticket.

Bingo activities include checking out a book, attending a program, or exploring digital resources. Prize winners will be announced on October 1, with participants entering to win one of 10 book-themed prizes.

Nearly 300 bingo cards have been handed out, but only a few have been turned in prize tickets so far.

Library Bingo runs through September 30th, and 10 lucky winners will be drawn on October 1st.