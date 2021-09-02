Stiefel to Require Vaccination or COVID Test

With COVID cases soaring locally the Stiefel Theatre in Salina is implementing a new attendance policy. Beginning October 1st those attending a show at the venue must present proof of being fully vaccinated or proof of a negative COVID test within 72 hours of the show.

According to the Stiefel, the new police is in response to the artist’s mandatory requirements that are playing the Stiefel, and a dramatic surge in Covid-19 cases. Ticketholders will be notified of these requirements via email.

The Stiefel Theatre hopes to offer rapid tests for sale at their cost from the box office located at 151 Santa Fe. Tests will have to be taken on-site and a Stiefel staff person will provide confirmation of the results and provide a negative test verification for entry into the show.

For other locations in Salina that tests are available go to: