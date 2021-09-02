Salina, KS

Now: 79 °

Currently: Rain

Hi: 89 ° | Lo: 73 °

Stiefel to Require Vaccination or COVID Test

Todd PittengerSeptember 2, 2021

With COVID cases soaring locally the Stiefel Theatre in Salina is implementing a new attendance policy. Beginning October 1st those attending a show at the venue must present proof of being fully vaccinated or proof of a negative COVID test within 72 hours of the show.

According to the Stiefel, the new police is in response to the artist’s mandatory requirements that are playing the Stiefel, and a dramatic surge in Covid-19 cases.  Ticketholders  will be notified of these requirements via email.

The Stiefel Theatre hopes to offer rapid tests for sale at their cost from the box office located at 151 Santa Fe. Tests will have to be taken on-site and a Stiefel staff person will provide confirmation of the results and provide a negative test verification for entry into the show.

For other locations in Salina that tests are available go to:

Acceptable tests include:
  • Diagnostic Tests
  • Molecular Tests
  • RT-PCR Tests
  • NAAT Tests
  • Antigen Tests
This policy will remain in effect until COVID-19 subsides. The Stiefel says they have always made safety a top priority.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

50 Years of Celebrating Labor Day

A Saline County community is planning a labor day celebration which has been going on annually for n...

September 2, 2021 Comments

COVID Prompts Area School District ...

Kansas News

September 2, 2021

Stiefel to Require Vaccination or C...

Top News

September 2, 2021

AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thomp...

Sports News

September 2, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

COVID Prompts Area School...
September 2, 2021Comments
KSU Salina Staffer Receiv...
September 2, 2021Comments
School Evacuated after Tr...
September 2, 2021Comments
Law Enforcement Mobilizat...
September 1, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices