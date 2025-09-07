Stiefel to Host Leadership Event

Get ready to challenge your assumptions, level up your leadership, and spark new thinking at THINK! 2025, Salina’s new leadership conference. This one-day event brings together powerhouse speakers, and a vibrant community of leaders from across industries, disciplines, and generations.

Organizers say the event was created with one clear mission: to deliver world-class business training that’s accessible and impactful for organizations across Kansas. Whether you lead a growing company, guide a nonprofit, manage a team within a large institution, or just want to learn and experience world-class speakers – this summit is designed to help you sharpen your strategy, elevate your culture, grow and unlock new levels of performance. Throughout the day, you’ll explore ideas at the intersection of leadership, economics, workforce strategy, pricing, and peak performance. You’ll learn how to lead with clarity under pressure, build a culture that engages every generation, and make pricing a profit lever—not a guessing game. You’ll hear how data-driven forecasting can shape smarter decisions and how elite performers train their minds and bodies to thrive when others fold. Every session is designed to leave you not just inspired—but equipped—with practical tools and fresh insights to bring back to your organization.

The event is Thursday, October 16, 8:30am – 5pm (with lunch break). Tickets are on sale at the Stiefel, online at

www.stiefeltheatre.org, or by phone 785-827-1998, noon-4:30pm.

Ticket prices are $100, $155, or $200.

Featured Topics:

Sharpened leadership skills and real-world case studies

Fresh economic and strategic foresight to navigate your business through 2026 and beyond

Generational and team-building insights to strengthen your organization’s culture

Tangible frameworks to drive value, set bold goals, and lead with clarity

Discover a renewed sense of purpose and the confidence to push boundaries in your organization

Speakers:

ART ATHENS

Art Athens is a distinguished speaker and leadership development expert with a robust military background as a former Marine Corps Major General. Throughout his illustrious career in the Marines, Athens held various command and staff positions, honing his expertise in leadership under high-stress conditions. Following his military service, he transitioned to academic and motivational speaking roles, including serving as the Director of the Stockdale Center for Ethical Leadership at the U.S. Naval Academy.

BRAIN BEAULIEU

Brian Beaulieu is the CEO and Chief Economist of ITR Economics, one of the oldest privately held economic research and consulting firms in the United States. With over 40 years of experience in the field, Brian has established himself as a trusted voice in economic forecasting and strategic planning. He joined ITR in 1982 and became CEO in 1987, guiding the firm’s mission to help businesses and investors anticipate economic trends and make data-driven decisions. Under his leadership, ITR Economics has developed a reputation for accuracy, boasting a long-term forecast accuracy rating of over 94%.

PHIL GWOKE

Phil Gwoke is a sought-after generational expert and keynote speaker known for his engaging presentations that bridge generational gaps in the workplace and marketplace. With a keen understanding of the unique characteristics and motivations of different generations, Gwoke delivers insightful and actionable advice to help organizations improve communication, teamwork, and productivity. Gwoke’s dynamic style makes him a popular speaker at corporate events, conferences, and educational workshops.

CASEY BROWN

Casey Brown is a pricing geek with a passion to help leaders, entrepreneurs, and sellers command the prices they deserve. She’s helped over one thousand companies generate over one billion dollars in incremental profits. Casey founded Boost Pricing to help companies sell at higher prices to drive profitable growth. Through her work at Boost and in her keynotes, Casey demystifies customer tactics to arm sellers with practical, ready-to-implement steps to harness their value, price with confidence, and unleash profits.

JANET EVANS

Janet Evans is a renowned American former swimmer, widely considered the greatest female distance freestyler in history. A four-time Olympic gold medalist, Evans broke seven world records and held numerous national titles during her career. Beyond her swimming achievements, she has worked as a motivational speaker, author, and spokesperson.