Stiefel Theatre To Showcase New Tower

2021 is off to an exciting start for the Stiefel Theatre in downtown Salina.

The venue is in the process of remaking its tower to a replica of what it was in the 1930s, prior to a 1951 lightning strike that damaged part of the building.

Now, the Stiefel is ready to unveil its newly renovated tower to the public this Thursday, Jan. 7, at 6 p.m.

Stiefel Theatre Executive Director, Jane Gates, tells KSAL News that the newly restored tower will be illuminated with a premier light show as part of the festivities and the public is invited to attend. The gathering will take place right in front of the entrance at the intersection of Walnut and Santa Fe.

The renovation project was made possible by generous denotations to the venue.