Stiefel Theatre Rescinds COVID Mandate

The Stiefel Theatre in Salina has removed its COVID-19 mandate for attendance to shows.

According to the facility, going forward it will be following the local government guidelines and hoping that things continue to improve as many artists have now removed their COVID restrictions.

A few artists will continue to have specific COVID requirements that will be handled on a show-by-show basis.

At this time the only two shows which have currently announced requiring proof of a negative COVID test or proof of vaccination are Jay Leno on April 8, and Patty Griffin on May 4.

The Stiefel website will have information about which shows have COVID requirements on individual artist’s pages. The official Stiefel website can be found at: www.stiefeltheatre.org.

Executive Director Jane Gates says she wants to thank people for their understanding and support of the Stiefel during this difficult time, especially those who were understanding of the need for this policy. The live music business has been shuttered by COVID-19. When a band member gets COVID the tour has to shut down. Bands, venues and local economies have lost millions of dollars over this pandemic. While we have been so grateful to have shows back after being closed for 16 months, we also have been saddened to see the number of deaths from COVID and the difficulty of mandating COVID protocols to help keep people safe. We pray that things continue to get better.