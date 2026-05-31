Motorcycle Crashes in Median

A motorcycle rider suffered serious injuries in a single vehicle crash in a highway median.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 52-year-old Jerry Cookson of Wichita was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle headed on I-235 at Wichita near milepost 8.4 in lane 3. While negotiating a curve, the motorcycle was traveling at a speed greater than was reasonable for the existing road conditions. As a result, the rider lost control and veered into the grass median.The bike continued through the median before overturning onto its side. It came to final rest on its side approximately 75 yards into the center median.

Cookson was transported to St Francis hospital to be treated for suspected serious injuries.

The crash happened during the noon hour Saturday on I -235 at milepost 8 Southbound ,or .2 miles South of Central.