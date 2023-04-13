Stiefel Nominated For Country Music Award

Salina’s Stiefel Theatre has been nominated for a prestigious Academy of Country Music Award.

The Stiefel was nominated as part of the Studio Recording Awards and Industry Awards portion of the show.

The Stiefel was nominated in the “Theatre of the Year” category.

Hosted by global superstars Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, “Country Music’s Party of the Year” will stream live exclusively for a global audience across 240+ territories on Prime Video on Thursday, May 11 at 8 p.m. EDT/7 p.m. CDT/5 p.m. PDT from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.



TheEmmy-nominated, star-powered experience will celebrate country music’s biggest stars and emerging talent, and feature unforgettable performances, exclusive collaborations, and unexpected moments that will captivate fans worldwide. The full rebroadcast of “Country Music’s Party of the Year” will stream the next day for free on Amazon Freevee.