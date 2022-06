The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band show at the Stiefel Theatre this Saturday, June 11 will postpone. Several band members have tested positive for Covid.

The venue is working with management to announce the new date. The new date will be announced within several days. All tickets will automatically transfer to the new date.

The new date and show time (that will move to 8pm) will be announced soon.

The Stiefel says they apologize for the inconvenience.