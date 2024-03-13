Stiefel Announces Two Big Shows

The Stiefel Theater will host a couple of more big shows this spring.

Firefall, along with Richie Furay are coming on Friday, May 31st and Flatland Calvary is coming on Thursday, May 23rd.

Flatland Calvary

Flatland Cavalry is breaking out into a gallop. After years of hot trotting across their native Texas, the country outfit is primed for a breakout with the release of their third full-length album, the sonically sprawling and wistfully written Welcome to Countryland.

The Texas sextet––bandleader and chief lyricist Cleto Cordero, guitarist Reid Dillon, bassist Jonathan Saenz, drummer Jason Albers, fiddle player Wesley Hall, and utility instrumentalist Adam Gallegos––continue to embrace their trademark sound while further pushing into the wild unknown. When it was time to embark on recording a new album, resting on their laurels was simply out of the realm of possibilities.

Firefall

Lead guitarist and vocalist Jock Bartley founded Firefall in Boulder, Colorado, in 1974, along with two other refugees from the legendary Graham Parsons band.

Firefall’s layered harmonies backed by driving rhythms that transcend many genres from rock to country brought them Platinum and Gold Album and Single success with hits like“You Are The Woman,” “Strange Way,” and “Just Remember I Love You.” Other major Firefall radio hits include “Cinderella,” “Goodbye I Love You,” “Livin’ Ain’t Livin” and “Mexico.”

Firefall hit the road and never looked back, including extensive tours with Fleetwood Mac, The Doobie Brothers, Chicago, America, and many others. In recent years, their legendary headline shows have been mixed with package tours with Little River Band, Night Ranger, Pure Prairie League, Orleans, and more.

Jock Bartley (lead guitar and vocals) is joined on stage by longtime Firefall members Steve Weinmeister (guitar, mandolin, keyboards, and vocals), Jim Waddell (keyboards, flute, saxophone), Sandy Fica (drums), and newcomer John Bisaha from The Babys (bass and vocals).

Richie Furay

After an astonishing 60-year career in music that included pivotal positions in Buffalo Springfield, Poco, the Souther-Hillman-Furay Band, as well as several solo albums, Richie Furay’s signature vocals still capture his voice with such incredible depth and beauty that even those who have been long-time fans and followers will be caught with wonder when seeing him perform as he approaches 80 years old. It is truly an artistic moment of reckoning when watching his dynamic stage presence and his connection with the audience.

Tickets for both shows go on sale this Friday.