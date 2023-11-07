Stiefel Announces Two Big Shows

A couple of more big shows, are coming to the Stiefel Theatre in Salina. A multi-platinum selling country artist is coming in February, and one of the best selling rock acts of all time is coming in April.

Lee Brice will perform in Salina on Friday, February 2nd, and TOTO will perform on Friday, April 12th.

LEE BRICE

Multi-Platinum selling Country music artist Lee Brice has taken nine radio singles to #1 – “A Woman Like You,” “Hard to Love,” “I Drive Your Truck,” “I Don’t Dance,” “Drinking Class,” “Rumor,” “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” “One of Them Girls,” and “Memory I Don’t Mess With.”

Brice is one of Country music’s most decorated singer-songwriters, landing multiple RIAA certifications for his music including the Platinum-selling “Memory I Don’t Mess With,” ASCAP’s 2021 Country Song of the Year and 3x Platinum track “One of Them Girls,” 3x Platinum “I Hope You’re Happy Now” with Carly Pearce, and the 4x Platinum hit “Rumor,” which was also nominated in the category Single of The Year at the 55th Annual ACM Awards.

TOTO

Over the past decade, TOTO has had a major renaissance in popularity like few bands at this point in their career. No individual statistic exhibits this more than achieving the milestone of over 3.4 billion streams at Spotify alone. The total plays of the band’s collected works across all platforms is now approaching five billion. Amongst the most listened to recordings, “Africa” accounts for over one billion streams at Spotify alone. The song was recertified by the RIAA 8X Platinum.

Individually and collectively, the band’s family tree can be heard on an astonishing 5000 albums that together amass a sales history of a half a billion albums. Amongst these recordings, NARAS applauded the performances with hundreds of Grammy nominations. They are pop culture, and are one of the few 70’s bands that have endured the changing trends and styles while continuing to remain relevant.

Tickets for both shows go on sale this Friday.