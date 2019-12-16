Salina, KS

Stevenson Named AAC Player of the Week

WSU Athletics ReleaseDecember 16, 2019

Wichita State’s Erik Stevenson is the American Athletic Conference Player of the Week for Dec. 9-15, the league announced Monday.

Stevenson – a 6-foot-3 sophomore from Lacey, Wash. – did a little bit of everything in the Shockers’ 80-75 win over Oklahoma on Saturday. He scored a team-high 16 points on 4-of-7 three-point shooting to go with seven rebounds, two blocks and a steal.

Stevenson is the first Shocker to win player of the week honors this season. He made the conference’s weekly honor roll on Dec. 2.

The versatile guard is averaging a team-high 13.7 points and a team-second 5.4 rebounds this year.

On Monday, WSU (9-1) earned 31 votes in the Associated Press Poll – good for the equivalent of No. 28 nationally. It also marks the first time since Mar. 12, 2018 that the Shockers have earned votes in the AP.

(rv/rv) Wichita State takes on (rv/25) VCU on Saturday. Tipoff is set for 11 a.m. CT on ESPN2.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

