Salina, KS

Now: 46 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 46 ° | Lo: 43 °

Sterling Spoils Bethany’s Homecoming, 44-0

James WestlingOctober 19, 2019

Sterling College went sweeping past Bethany College on a picture-perfect Saturday afternoon in Lindsborg, 44-0. The Warriors moved to 6-1 overall, while Bethany fell to 1-5.

It was Hyllningsfest Weekend in Little Sweden, and Bethany’s Homecoming, which resulted in a full capacity crowd at Anderson Stadium. While the stage was set for Bethany to pull the upset, Sterling slammed the door shut right away with a 7-play, 68 yard drive capped off by a Cevon Mitchell-Ford 11-yard touchdown run.

Bethany fumbled on the first play of their opening series. Quarterback Austin Denson dropped back to pass and was tattooed by Beaux Biggers – J.T. Duree recovered and Sterling took over on the Bethany 14-yard line. Three plays later, Sterling quarterback Cedrick Phillips found Shaheem Sanders for a 17-yard touchdown to make it 14-0 Sterling with 11:40 left in the first quarter.

The Swedes were able to flip the field late in the first period and pinned Sterling inside their own 10-yard line. Four plays into the series, Phillips was sacked for a loss and came up hobbled. He never re-entered the game, and the Warriors handed the keys to their offense to Eric Butler. Butler wasted no time picking up where left off a season ago when he started all 10 games at quarterback, and led Sterling to pay dirt with a 1-yard touchdown run. The Warriors led 21-0 with 12:25 to go in the second.

Sterling took advantage of two more Bethany miscues, an interception, and a bad-snap punt block for a safety late in the second quarter. Butler hit Robert Williams III out of the backfield for a 15-yard touchdown, and then found Kenton Rocheford for a 21-yard score.

The Warriors scored one more time on their opening series of the third quarter. A 10-play, 62 yard drive was capped off by a 16-yard Mitchell-Ford touchdown run. The Warriors pulled their starters with a 44-0 lead.

The Sterling defense has shutout opposing offenses for 12 straight quarters. The Warriors have pitched back-to-back shutouts on the scoreboard. They won 52-7 three weeks ago, but the lone touchdown from their opponent was a defensive touchdown.

Bethany returns to action next Saturday with pregame coverage at 1:00pm on KVOB 95.5 The Rock. Bethany welcomes Tabor College, and is the featured ESPN3 game. Kickoff is slated for 1:30pm.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

KWU MBB Picked in Top 3, Highlighting KCAC Me...

October 15, 2019 6:26 pm

Bethany’s Molette Earns KCAC Offensive ...

October 7, 2019 9:34 pm

Bethany Unable to Take Home Win in High Scori...

October 5, 2019 3:00 pm

No. 4 KWU Blanks Bethany, 51-0

September 21, 2019 11:28 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

Sterling Spoils Bethany’s Hom...

Sterling College went sweeping past Bethany College on a picture-perfect Saturday afternoon in Linds...

October 19, 2019 Comments

Kansas State defeats TCU 24-17; Pos...

Sports News

October 19, 2019

HS FB Coaches Corner – 10/19

Sports News

October 19, 2019

Foundation to Celebrate 20th Annive...

Top News

October 19, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Friends of the Library to...
October 19, 2019Comments
Shots Fired at a Salina B...
October 18, 2019Comments
2 More Businesses Report ...
October 18, 2019Comments
Robbery Suspect Still Sou...
October 18, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH