Sterling Man Arrested in Child Sex Case

A Sterling man was arrested Thursday morning in connection with a child sex crime case.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, agents served an arrest warrant at the residence of 2020 Avenue R in Sterling. The Rice County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Highway Patrol assisted during the arrest.

Jonathan A. Braden, 43, also known as Jonathan Behnke, was arrested without incident. He was booked into the Rice County Jail for two counts of aggravated criminal sodomy, two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, and 25 counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

The crimes allege Braden engaged in sexual conduct with a juvenile, and possessed and manufactured child pornography.

In September 2019, a report was made to the Grandview Plaza Police Department when a subject discovered images of child pornography that were suspected to be Braden’s. The Grandview Plaza Police Department began investigating. They requested KBI assistance in October of 2019.

On Dec. 19, 2019, a search warrant was executed at Braden’s residence in Sterling, and evidence was located and seized.

The investigation is ongoing.