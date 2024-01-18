Sterling Invitational Day 1 Recap

GIRLS BRACKET
THURSDAY RESULTS
Scott City defeats Kingman, 60-37
Sterling defeats Hugoton, 53-50
Smoky Valley defeats Trinity, 44-26
Southeast Saline defeats Lyons, 58-27
FRIDAY MATCHUPS
SEMIFINALS
Southeast Saline vs Sterling, 1PM at Sterling HS
Scott City vs Smoky Valley, 3PM at Sterling HS
CONSOLATION
Lyons vs Hugoton, 4:30 PM at Sterling HS
Kingman vs Trinity, 3PM at Sterling HS
Image courtesy of Sterling Invitational Website
BOYS BRACKET
THURSDAY RESULTS
Hugoton defeats Trinity, 62-42
Scott City defeats Kingman, 65-47
Southeast Saline defeats Lyons, 54-26
Sterling defeats Smoky Valley, 57-43
FRIDAY MATCHUPS
SEMIFINALS
Sterling vs Southeast Saline, 7:30 PM at Sterling College
Scott City vs Hugoton, 6 PM at Sterling College
CONSOLATION
Smoky Valley vs Lyons, 3 PM at Sterling College
Kingman vs Trinity, 4:30 PM at Sterling College
Image courtesy of Sterling Invitational Website