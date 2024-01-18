Sterling Invitational Day 1 Recap

By Jackson Schneider January 18, 2024

GIRLS BRACKET

THURSDAY RESULTS

Scott City defeats Kingman, 60-37

Sterling defeats Hugoton, 53-50

Smoky Valley defeats Trinity, 44-26

Southeast Saline defeats Lyons, 58-27

 

FRIDAY MATCHUPS

SEMIFINALS

Southeast Saline vs Sterling, 1PM at Sterling HS

Scott City vs Smoky Valley, 3PM at Sterling HS

 

CONSOLATION

Lyons vs Hugoton, 4:30 PM at Sterling HS

Kingman vs Trinity, 3PM at Sterling HS

 

Image courtesy of Sterling Invitational Website

 

 

BOYS BRACKET

THURSDAY RESULTS

Hugoton defeats Trinity, 62-42

Scott City defeats Kingman, 65-47

Southeast Saline defeats Lyons, 54-26

Sterling defeats Smoky Valley, 57-43

 

FRIDAY MATCHUPS

SEMIFINALS

Sterling vs Southeast Saline, 7:30 PM at Sterling College

Scott City vs Hugoton, 6 PM at Sterling College

 

CONSOLATION

Smoky Valley vs Lyons, 3 PM at Sterling College

Kingman vs Trinity, 4:30 PM at Sterling College

 

Image courtesy of Sterling Invitational Website