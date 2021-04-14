Stein, Hamel Named Next Solomon Basketball Coaches

Solomon High School has filled the head basketball coaching positions.

During a USD 393 Board of Education meeting Monday, the board approved the hires of Kyler Stein as boys basketball head coach and Colby Hamel as girls basketball head coach.

Stein is a Spearville, Kan. native. He played basketball, football, and baseball for the Lancers. He will graduate from Kansas State University in May. When he gets to Solomon, he will be the physical education and weights teacher. In addition to his role as boys basketball head coach, Stein will be an assistant for football.

Stein takes over for Andrew Johnson, who’s contract was terminated after completing his fourth season as head coach. This past season, the Gorillas won their last six, 11 of 13 in the regular season. After outlasting Rural Vista in double overtime (70-59), Solomon edged Sylvan-Lucas 61-57 to advance to the sub-state championship game. For the second time in 2020-21, Little River took down Solomon, ending the Gorillas’ campaign at 17-6, their best win total since 2015-16.

Former girls basketball head coach Zach Douglas was approved by the BOE to be an assistant under Stein. Douglas left the girls basketball program after completing his third season. The Lady Gorillas battled low numbers throughout 2020-21, completing the year with a 5-15 mark. The five wins were an improvement following a 2-19 campaign.

Hamel comes from Rock Hill High School, where he was the head football coach. He also was the junior high head coach for football and boys basketball. In Hamel’s first season, the Grizzlies went 6-3. This past season, Rock Hills finished 3-5.

Hamel graduated from Lakin High School in 2012. Following two season at Garden City Community College football, Hamel went to Fort Hays State University, where he was the starting center. After his collegiate days, Hamel spent time as an assistant high school football coach and head middle school boys basketball coach in Lakin.

In addition to girls basketball, Hamel will be the head junior high football coach.