Statewide Virtual Job Fair Wednesday

Kansans currently seeking employment can participate in a statewide job fair this week. The next KANSASWORKS Virtual Job Fair takes place from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Wednesday.

The virtual fair will focus on all state agency job openings. It will highlight full-time and part-time employment, along with internship opportunities, within many of the state’s 98 government agencies. There are approximately 900 job openings in state government across Kansas.

State agencies need qualified employees so that programs and services that benefit all Kansans have the ability to grow, adapt and expand. Kansas has conducted 16 virtual job fairs since the beginning of 2020 with hundreds of employers and jobseekers participating. The online job fairs allow those looking for work to fill out applications, chat live and interview virtually with participating agencies.

Registration is required in order to participate in the virtual job fair, regardless of previous participation. Click here to register.

Jobseekers also can find a jobseeker training video, a list of participating employers, and channels for attendees to register and log in. Participants are encouraged to dress professionally, as employers might request to engage in a video interview.

Candidates will be able to participate via any digital device, including a computer, tablet or mobile phone. Any individual with a disability may request accommodations by contacting their nearest workforce center at (877) 509-6757 prior to the event.