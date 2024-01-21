Statewide Virtual Job Fair Planned

The first virtual statewide job fair of the new year is this week.

Jobseekers are encouraged to take part in the first State of Kansas Agencies Virtual Job Fair of 2024, hosted by KANSASWORKS, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. this Wednesday, January 24.

According to the state, the virtual fair will highlight a host of employment opportunities across the state’s 98 government agencies, with more than 700 positions available.

Registration is required to participate in the event, regardless of previous participation. The Virtual Job Fair portal features a jobseeker training video, a list of participating employers, and channels for attendees to register and log in. Jobseekers are encouraged to dress professionally, as employers might request to engage in a video interview.

Candidates can participate through any digital device, but it is highly recommended to use a computer to be most effective during the job fair. If a jobseeker does not have access to a personal computer, they are available at KANSASWORKS offices as well as local libraries throughout the state. Any individual with a disability may request accommodations by contacting their nearest workforce center at (877) 509-6757 prior to the event.

To register for the January 24 State of Kansas Agencies Virtual Job Fair, click here