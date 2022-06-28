Statewide Silver Alert For Missing Man

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued to help find a missing man.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the whereabouts of 71-year-old Joseph M. Hayes of Towanda are unknown, and the public’s assistance is requested to help locate him.

Hayes is a 71-year-old white male. He is around 5 ft. 8 in. tall, and weighs 175 lbs. He has blue eyes and grey hair.

Hayes left his home in Towanda, Kansas on Monday, June 20, en route to Anniston, Alabama to visit family. He never made it. Hayes was driving a 2014 Black Dodge Ram 1500 bearing Kansas tag 576HZW.

While traveling, he contacted family and informed them that he got turned around in the Fort Worth, Texas area. They suggested he turn around and head back to Kansas. He never arrived in Kansas.

On Thursday, June 23, Hayes’s vehicle was spotted via license plate reader in Williamson County, Texas. One of his daughters made contact with him via telephone on Sunday, June 26, and he believed he was in the Dallas, Texas area.

Hayes has suffered a previous stroke, has high blood pressure, and family indicates he has shown signs of dementia.

If anyone has contact with Hayes please contact your local law enforcement agency to check his welfare.