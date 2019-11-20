Statewide Silver Alert For Iowa Man Last Seen in Kansas

An elderly man who is traveling from Iowa to Arizona might be lost and missing somewhere in Kansas.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, a Silver Alert has been issued for 90-year-old James Lewis Larson.

Larson last seen in Lawrence on November 13th in a maroon 2017 Ford Edge 4-door hatchback bearing Iowa license plate ASG 448.

Larson was traveling from Iowa with a destination of Yuma, Arizona, however he has yet to arrive.

Anyone who sees Larson or his 2017 Ford Edge is asked to contact the Lawrence Police Department immediately at (785) 832-7509.