Statewide Marijuana Enforcement Operation Results

Recent raids on vape shops and CBD dispensaries across the state, including two in Salina, resulted in a large amount of suspected marijuana products and cash seized.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, their agents, with support from local law enforcement, executed search warrants at 18 separate vape shops and CBD dispensaries on October 1st and 2nd. Raids were conducted in the following communities:

Wichita

Topeka

Salina

Great Bend

McPherson

Independence

Pratt

Abilene

Ulysses

Concordia

Sedan

The agency says marijuana products that are prohibited by Kansas law, or were suspected to contain unlawful amounts of THC, were seized. The preliminary results of items seized during the operation include:

Flower , also known as marijuana bud, (weight in ounces and pounds): 5,494 ounces or 343.38 pounds

, also known as marijuana bud, (weight in ounces and pounds): 5,494 ounces or 343.38 pounds THC pre-rolls , also called pre-rolled joints, (number of items): 43,867

, also called pre-rolled joints, (number of items): 43,867 THC vapes (number of items): 35,627

(number of items): 35,627 THC and psilocybin edibles (number of packages): 84,481

(number of packages): 84,481 Currency: $35,436

Additionally, two subjects were arrested on Oct. 2, in Ulysses, for moving illegal THC products in order to evade law enforcement detection.

Gregory Reese, 63, of Ulysses, was arrested around 12:15 p.m., at N. Stubbs Road and E. Road 9 in rural Grant County. He was arrested for possession with the intent to distribute, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, interference with law enforcement, and no Kansas drug tax stamp.

Tammy Reese, 59, of Ulysses, was arrested for distribution of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, interference with law enforcement, criminal use of a weapon, and no Kansas drug tax stamp. She was arrested at Reese’s Enterprises at 119 W. Oklahoma, in Ulysses, at around 12:30 p.m.

Around 5 p.m., on Oct. 2, the Kansas Highway Patrol stopped a 20-foot box truck on U.S. Highway 400, near Fredonia. The truck was transporting THC products that were removed from the shelves of 19 Kansas shops. KBI agents seized the truck and its contents, and are investigating what occurred.

Evidence from these cases is being tested. The investigations are ongoing.