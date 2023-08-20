Statewide Job Fair Wednesday

Jobseekers and employers currently seeking employment in Kansas can participate in a statewide job fair this week A Statewide Virtual Job Fair, hosted by KANSASWORKS, is planned from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Wednesday. August 23.

The Virtual Statewide Job Fair portal features helpful information such as a jobseeker training video, a list of participating employers, and channels for attendees to register and log in. Jobseekers are encouraged to dress professionally, as employers may request to engage in a video interview.

Candidates are able to participate through any digital device, but it is highly recommended to use a computer to be most effective during the job fairs. If a jobseeker does not have access to a personal computer, they are available at KANSASWORKS offices throughout the state as well as at local libraries.

Any individual with a disability may request accommodations by contacting their nearest workforce center at (877) 509-6757 prior to the event.

Registration is required to participate in virtual job fairs, regardless of previous participation. To register for the August 23 fair, click here.