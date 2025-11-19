Statement Regarding Cozy Inn, Et Al. V. City of Salina

In early 2024, the Cozy Inn filed a lawsuit in federal court against the City of Salina, challenging the City’s sign code.

Today the Court issued its 35-page order on the parties’ motions for summary judgment. On the one hand, the Court agreed with the City and held that the challenged provisions of the City’s Sign Code are not unconstitutionally vague.

On the other hand, it also agreed with the Plaintiffs and held that the City’s definition of the term ‘sign’ violates the First Amendment, and consequently that ‘Salina cannot make any determination as to whether a display is a mural or a sign without violating the First Amendment.’

The City is working with its attorneys to evaluate the broader implications of the Court’s Order and potential next steps towards resolution of the matter.