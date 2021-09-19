State Treasurer Sponsoring Essay Contest

Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers is planning to award 16 prizes to Kansas students of $529 to invest in a new or existing Learning Quest 529 Savings Account via an essay contest.

According to the State Treasurer’s Office, this essay contest is open to all Kansas students in grades 5 through 12 (high school senior). Essay responses must be completed by the student, but the form must be signed by a parent or guardian over the age of 18.

Submissions will be accepted until close of business on October 8.

Students must answer the following two questions:

1) What does the Kansas State Treasurer do? (50 words minimum)

2) If you had $1 million, what would you do with it? (200 words minimum)

To be considered a qualified submission, students must respond to both questions with the minimum word requirement.

Qualified submissions will be grouped by grade levels of 5/6, 7/8, 9/10, and 11/12. Responses to the second question will be judged by a panel of educators from all across the state. Essays will be judged based on creativity, quality of writing, and grammar, usage, and mechanics.

One winner from each grade level grouping in each Congressional District will be named for a total of 16 winners.

Winners will be notified in early November, and will each receive $529 to invest in a new or existing Learning Quest 529 Savings Account designated by the parent or guardian. No taxpayer dollars are being used for this promotion.

_ _ _

Link to Enter Essay Contest