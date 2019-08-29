Salina, KS

State Parks Open for Labor Day Holiday

Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, and Tourism
August 29, 2019

As the Labor Day holiday nears, boaters, anglers, campers and the like can count on Kansas state parks to be open. Earlier this year, significant rains and subsequent flooding left many Kansas state parks damaged and in need of repair, but thanks to the ongoing efforts of dedicated park staff, Kansas state parks are ready for visitors. 

Though select boat ramps, campsites, and swim beaches may still be unusable, many campgrounds and cabins are ready for use, with more sites opening up daily. Select marinas are ready to offer visitors the usual on-the-water amenities, many restrooms and shower houses are open, several trails are ready for exploring, most utilities are back up and running, and primitive sites galore await tents to be pitched. For details on amenities currently offered at each Kansas state park, visit ksoutdoors.com/State-Parks/State-Park-Alerts.

To enjoy any Kansas state park for the day, visitors simply need a daily vehicle permit, $5, available at park offices and online at https://ksoutdoors.com/State-Parks/Park-Fees. Traditional campsites can be reserved for as little as $10 per night, and cabins can be reserved, too; prices and availability vary by park, so visitors should contact the park office before making reservations. See ksoutdoors.com/State-Parks/Reservations for reservation instructions.

Regardless of how long park visitors stay, all are sure to enjoy great fishing. Increased water levels, flooded vegetation, and low fishing pressure at many Kansas reservoirs have created ideal fishing conditions. Park visitors can purchase a fishing license onsite at the park office, at most marinas, and online at ksoutdoors.com.

For more on Kansas state parks, visit ksoutdoors.com/State-Parks.

