State Officials to Introduce New K-9 Unit Monday in Topeka

State officials are moving ahead with plans to introduce a new K-9 unit for the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

This week, authorities announced the collaborative effort by KBI officials, the Kansas Attorney General’s Office, the Kansas Highway Patrol, Homeland Security Investigations and other partners.

The task force reportedly will be called the Joint Fentanyl Impact Team.

A demonstration by JFIT’s human and canine officers reportedly is scheduled for Monday, 2 p.m., at Topeka’s KBI Forensic Science Center Auditorium.