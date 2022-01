State lawmakers are getting behind a measure to offer one-billion-dollars in tax breaks and other incentives to secure a four-billion-dollar investment from an as-yet-undisclosed business.

State senators voted 32 to seven yesterday in support of the measure, which reportedly would enable the state commerce department to sweeten the deal.

Proponents say the tax breaks would help create four thousand long-term jobs, and prompt the hiring as many as 16-thousand workers during construction.