State House Members Pass Bill to Require Pre-Abortion Interviews

Kansas is one legislative step closer to requiring abortion providers to ask patients why they want to terminate their pregnancies.

In yesterday’s 81-to-39 vote, state house members approved the measure which would require healthcare providers to ask 11 specific questions as to why they want to abort their child.

All but one Democrat house member voted against the measure.

The measure now heads for the state senate, where authorities say it is likely to pass.

Lawmakers in Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Utah reportedly have enacted similar legislation.