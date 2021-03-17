Salina, KS

State Hemp Advisory Board To Discuss Changes In Domestic Hemp Production Program

Kansas Department of AgricultureMarch 17, 2021

The Kansas Department of Agriculture’s Industrial Hemp Advisory Board will meet at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, March 19, 2021, via teleconference. The advisory board will discuss changes and modifications for the Kansas Commercial Industrial Hemp Program rules and regulations based on the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s final rule on the establishment of a Domestic Hemp Production Program.

The meeting is open to the public. Individuals who want to call in to the meeting should contact Braden Hoch, industrial hemp supervisor of the plant protection and weed control program, at [email protected].

Persons who require special accommodations must make their needs known at least two days prior to the meeting.

WHO:            Industrial Hemp Advisory Board, Kansas Department of Agriculture

WHAT:          Scheduled board meeting

WHEN:          2:00 p.m. on Friday, March 19, 2021

WHERE:        Via teleconference

