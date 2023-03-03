State Earns Economic Award

Kansas attracted the most private business investment per capita of any state in the country in 2022. The sunflower state received the nation’s foremost economic development award, the Governor’s Cup, from Site Selection magazine, for the second year in a row.

In 2019, Kansas was No. 20. The following year, Kansas moved up 10 spots. The state hit No. 1 in 2021 and was awarded its first Governor’s Cup,a and is again No. 1.

Governor Laura Kelly Thursday was joined by Lieutenant Governor David Toland and Kansas business leaders to celebrate the announcement that the state has won the 2022 Site Selection Magazine’s Governor’s Cup. In 2022, Kansas ranked first in the nation in private investment per capita for the second straight year.

“Our trophy case is getting full, but believe me: This new era of economic growth is just getting started,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “We will continue our efforts to build a strong workforce, attract young people to the state, and maintain a stable economy so that companies in Kansas and around the world know that we are a reliable partner.”

“This isn’t by accident that Kansas has this level of success – we have been focused, intentional, and purposeful in our economic development work,” Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland said. “It is Governor Kelly’s leadership from day one that has led us to this moment where we are once again for the second year in a row, being recognized for our growth.”

The Governor and Lieutenant Governor were joined by five top Kansas business leaders, each representing one target sector of the Kansas Framework for Growth, the state’s first economic development strategy of its kind in over 30 years. Here’s what they are saying: “This accomplishment speaks to the strength of the team that’s been built here in Kansas and recognizes what we knew from the moment that we first visited this Sunflower State, that the future here is bright. Panasonic is grateful for the opportunity to share in the success of the state.” – Allan Swan, President, Panasonic Energy of North America

(Advanced Manufacturing) “The awarding of this Governor’s Cup is proof that the leadership of Governor Kelly and Lieutenant Governor Toland, along with the support of other state and local policymakers, will continue to push Kansas to the stars. T-Mobile is proud to be part of that turn and journey together.” – Pat Fucik, Director of State Government Affairs, T-Mobile

(Professional and Technical Services)

“This award recognizes the strategic work of Lieutenant Governor Toland, the Commerce Department, and regional partners throughout Kansas to grow our state’s economy and create jobs. Kansas plays a leading role in the global aerospace industry. We intend to keep it that way. That leadership creates thousands of well-paying jobs in this state that help move our communities and Kansas forward.” – Chuck Cadena, Vice President of Corporate Affairs, Spirit AeroSystems

(Aerospace)

“As Wal-Mart continues to evolve as a retail company and supply chain is a big piece of what we do, we continue to look for additional locations throughout this part of the country. I do believe Kansas is a great place to raise a family, and that is important as we’re looking for associates, they want to live and work in places that are great for family and great for them.” – Rick Allen, Senior Director of Sales Use & Property Tax, Walmart

(Logistics and Distribution) “Bartlett is investing in the state with a $431 million project in southeast Kansas. It would not be happening without the Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and the Department of Commerce. I looked at many states, and Kansas was the one that said, ‘what can we do to be your partner?’ It’s a great project, and it’s happening in Kansas, and it’s because of the partnership that this leadership has brought to us. Just to put this in perspective, these sorts of things normally take years to be able to put together. It took Kansas 30 days from ground zero to groundbreaking. That does not happen.” – Bill Webster, Vice President, Bartlett Grain

(Food and Agriculture)