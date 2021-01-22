State Conservation Committee Coming on Feb. 1

The State Conservation Commission will hold its regular meeting on Monday, February 1, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. using a virtual attendance format. The agenda will include a discussion of long-term planning objectives as well as updates on funding and technical assistance opportunities.

The SCC consists of five elected commissioners; two ex officers members representing the Kansas State University Agriculture Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service; and two appointed members representing the Kansas Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Natural Resources Conservation Service. The December election resulted in the re-election of two commissioners: John Wunder from Area IV and Andy Larson from Area II.

The KDA Division of Conservation consults with the SCC to protect and enhance Kansas’ natural resources through the development, implementation and maintenance of policies, guidelines and programs designed to assist local governments and individuals in conserving the state’s renewable resources.

To request a copy of the agenda or directions on how to participate in the online meeting, please contact the KDA–DOC at 785-564-6620 or [email protected]

WHO: State Conservation Commission

WHAT: State Conservation Commission Virtual Meeting

WHEN: 10:00 a.m. on Monday, February 1, 2021