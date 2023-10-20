State Authorities Move to Nearly Double Kansas Legislators’ Pay

In an effort to attract a more inclusive legislature, state officials are moving ahead with plans to double lawmakers’ pay in 2025.

State officials say a members of a commission to study lawmakers’ pay yesterday approved a proposal to increase almost double the current compensation for rank-and-file members to just under 58 thousand dollars per year.

Salaries for legislative leaders who already receive extra pay reportedly would see proportionally higher increases, with the Senate president and House speaker almost doubling their current pay of 44 grand per year.

Officials say the plan will go into effect in early February unless legislators reject the plan before then.