State Agency Online Services Available

Todd PittengerSeptember 7, 2021

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the state, the Kansas Department of Revenue reminds its customers that many of the services provided in its offices can also be completed online.

According to the agency, this includes for many Kansans renewing driver’s licenses and making tax payments, whether current or delinquent.

“Reminding our customers that these options are available merely reiterates our continued mission to provide services and assistance safely and efficiently, even during a pandemic,” said Secretary of Revenue Mark Burghart.

A complete list of online services is available at ksrevenue.org/onlineservices.

If an office visit is necessary for driver’s license services, KDOR heavily encourages making an appointment.

Customers with an appointment receive priority. Information about making an appointment can be found at ksrevenue.org/DOVAppointmentInfo.

Office visits to KDOR Taxpayer Assistance Centers require an appointment. Those appointments can be made by going to kdor.ks.gov/apps/appointmentscheduler.

