State Agencies Hosting Hiring Events

Two virtual statewide job fairs are planned, with dozens of jobs available.

The two virtual hiring events are the Spring Hiring Event and the State Agency Virtual Job Fair, both hosted by KANSASWORKS.

According to the organization, the Spring Hiring Event will be Wednesday, March 20, through Tuesday, March 26. The event will be from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. every day to allow jobseekers the opportunity to virtually visit employers’ booths and apply for open positions. Registration is required to participate in the Spring Hiring Event. To register, click here.

State agencies always are looking for new talent to help improve Kansas. The virtual job fair allows those looking for a state position to fill out applications, chat live and interview virtually with participating agencies.

The State Agency Virtual Job Fair will be held from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 27. Registration is required to participate in State Agency Virtual Job Fair, regardless of previous participation. To register, click here.

The State Agency Virtual Job Fair portal features helpful information such as a jobseeker training video, a list of participating employers and channels for attendees to register and log in. Jobseekers are encouraged to dress professionally, as employers may request to engage in a video interview.

Candidates can participate through any digital device. Any individual with a disability may request accommodations by contacting their nearest workforce center at (877) 509-6757 prior to the event.