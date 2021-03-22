State Administers Millionth COVID Vaccination

Kansas has administered over one million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and launched the “Roll Up Your Sleeves” campaign to share the importance of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

This news comes on the heels of Governor Laura Kelly’s announcement that the state will move into Phase 3 and Phase 4 today, March 22, 2021.

“We administered over one million doses and we’ll keep getting vaccines into arms so our kids can get back in the classrooms, Kansans can get back to work, and life can get back to normal” Governor Kelly said. “With the increased vaccine supply coming to Kansas, we are working to make sure every Kansan gets vaccinated. This vaccine campaign is designed to show every Kansas what the science has proven – that vaccines are safe and will protect all of us from COVID-19.”

The “Roll Up Your Sleeves” campaign will feature broadcast, cable, digital and radio ads. The ads, created by Topeka-based company MB Piland, feature local Kansans who are committed to their community. The campaign will run through the end of June. Ads will also be aired in Spanish.

Find the ads here.

Reminder: Starting today, Kansans in Phase 3 & 4 of the Vaccine Prioritization Plan are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Kansans will not be required to bring medical records or “proof” of their health condition. Instead, they will be asked to abide by the honor system and self-attest that they fall in Phase 3 & 4 based on the following:

Those aged 16 through 64 with serious medical conditions that increase the risk for severe illness from COVID-19, including: Cancer; Down Syndrome; Certain heart conditions; Type 2 diabetes; Other serious illnesses; And pregnant women.



Those aged 16 through 64 with other medical conditions that increase the risk for severe illness from COVID-19, such as: Asthma; Cystic fibrosis; Liver disease; Type 1 diabetes; Neurologic conditions like dementia; And other medical risks.

And other non-health care workers in critical infrastructure who cannot work remotely , including: Agricultural and food workers not included in previous phases; Workers performing in-person activities indoors; Utility workers; Social service and government workers not included in previous phases; Logistics workers, such as truck transportation workers and couriers; Water and wastewater workers; Shelter, housing, and finance workers; And information technology and communication workers.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccines in Kansas and to find a local provider with vaccines available, please visit www.KansasVaccine.gov.