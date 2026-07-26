A heat advisory gives way to an extreme heat warning.

A large portion of the state, including all of Central and Eastern Kansas, is under an extreme heat warning through Tuesday evening. An Extreme Heat Warning is issued when dangerously high temperatures and humidity are expected or occurring, posing a serious risk to health and safety.

According to the National Weather Service, heat indices around 110 degrees will persist areawide.

Never leave children, pets, or others alone in closed vehicles. Within minutes, the temperature inside a car can reach over 140 degrees and this could be fatal. Have kids in the back seat of your car? Put your phone, purse, or wallet with them so you remember not to leave them in the car.

If you have to work outside or are participating in outdoor activities, take frequent breaks, rest in the shade or cooler environment, and drink plenty of water.

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