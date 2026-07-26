Man Killed Along Road

A man standing along a highway following a crash in South Central Kansas early Sunday morning was hit and killed by a third vehicle.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 70-year-old Willie Sanders of Wichita was driving an Acura on K 14 Highway. While attempting to make a left turn he crossed directly into the path of an oncoming Honda Pilot. The impact sent the Acura onto the shoulder of the road, while the Honda Pilot came to a rest in a ditch.

Sanders and the occupants of the Honda Pilot, 62-year-old Mark Klein and 53-year-old Kerry Klein both from Ellsworth all sustained suspected minor injuries.

A short time later, a 42-year-old man from Chase driving a Buick station wagon traveled through the active crash site. The Buick struck Sanders, who was standing in the middle of the northbound lane for an unknown reason.

Sanders was pronounced dead at the scene. The other three people were all transported to Rice County Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The incident happened at around 12:30 Sunday morning about three miles north of Sterling in Rice County.