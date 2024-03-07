Staring Down Tornadoes

As a little boy, Henry Diehl dreamed of being a weatherman on television.

Henry and his cousins would lean through the back of an old, empty TV shell and deliver a forecast to a small audience gathered nearby.

Now when severe weather hits – playtime is over and Diehl’s audience is listening far and wide on NewsRadio 1150 KSAL.

Since 1976 storm reporter Henry Diehl has been driving through dangerous conditions, night or day to see inside the storm to warn those in harms way.

Coming up in two weeks, the Smoky Hills Audubon Society will host Henry for a look at severe weather and what he’s learned from spending time with Chris Broyles at the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma. Diehl shared video of the 2013 Bennington tornado with Broyles and the two have teamed up digging through the frames together.

Photo courtesy SHAS

Smoky Hills Audubon programs are free and open to the public and take place at KWU in room 229 in the Peters Science Hall. The public is encouraged to come early and meet the speaker at 7pm with the program beginning at 7:30pm

The program with Henry Diehl is slated for Thursday, March 21 at Kansas Wesleyan University.

You can listen to the entire interview with Henry Diehl here.